Around the Web ‘Jhukega nahi’: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani recreates ‘Pushpa’ dialogue after Assam court grants bail ‘Pushpa’ has become the go-to film for public figures to make a point. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Jhukega Nahi" gesture again from Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani After Bail #Pushpa #AlluArjun #PushpaTheRise#PushpaTheRulepic.twitter.com/y4b3BMx4Xm— Arjun 🪓 (@ArjunVcOnline) April 29, 2022 Also watch:Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani greets media with ‘Pushpa’ move while leaving Assam court We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jignesh Mevani Pushpa