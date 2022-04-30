Around the Web Watch: Panic ensues after US tourists arrive with unexploded shell at Tel Aviv airport in Israel Passengers ran helter-skelter after it was confused for a bomb. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Chaos at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel after an American family on holiday attempted to check in an unexploded shell they found while visiting the occupied Golan Heights pic.twitter.com/U58iUtwI7P— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tourists airport Israel bomb