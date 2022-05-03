‘Get out!’: TV anchor to Telugu actor Vishwak Sen during debate over his ‘suicide prank’
Sen accused TV9 anchor Devi Nagavalli of ‘personal attacks’, which prompted the anchor’s response. He replied with an invective.
As part of Telugu actor Vishwak Sen’s promotions for his new film, the actor’s team staged a “suicide prank” on the busy Film Nagar road in Hyderabad, the video of which went viral on social media. In the video, a fan of the actor lies in front of the actor’s car and attempts self-immolation. A laughing Sen can also be seen trying to stop the fan in the video. Following the incident, a city-based advocate moved the Telangana State Human Rights Commission against the actor.