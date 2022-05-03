Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian nurse who lost both legs in landmine blast shares first dance with husband Oksana also lost four of her fingers. Scroll Staff An hour ago The first wedding dance of Viktor and Oksana in the Lviv hospital ward. Oksana, a 23-year-old nurse from Lysychansk, lost her legs on 27 March. Then Oksana had turned to warn Viktor of the danger, and within a second a Russian mine exploded under her https://t.co/dKjMBdW4uv pic.twitter.com/QOgRboUgfv— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia