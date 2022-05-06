Around the Web Watch: Sky turns orange, several hospitalised, as severe dust storms engulf Baghdad Experts say such dust storms are set to become more frequent owing to drought and declining rainfall. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Meanwhile in Iraq: Dust storm sends 5,000 to hospital as millions are losing access to water, food, and power because of rising temperatures and record low rainfall. Government warns country could face "272 days of dust" a year, driven by soil degradation and intense droughts pic.twitter.com/OIPl3ysWsv— Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) May 5, 2022 #Iraq | Dust storm this morning🎥 | al-Kharkh steet next to al-Zawraa Park, #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/uFKdjbGweB— UNAMI (@UNIraq) May 5, 2022 WATCH: Massive dust storm hits Baghdad, Iraq pic.twitter.com/DpBh6Odkke— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iraq Dust storm