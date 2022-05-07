Around the Web Watch: Lewis Hamilton decks up in jewellery to press event after FIA proposes ban on it during races The FIA may ban jewellery and body piercings during races, citing safety hazards. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago 🎙️ "It's almost a step backwards."Lewis Hamilton responds to the FIA's recent decision to tighten rules on F1 driver's wearing jewellery in their race cars 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kov2FnEPPt— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lewis Hamilton Formula One