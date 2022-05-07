Around the Web Watch: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin boards crowded government bus, talks to passengers about governance He also inspected the condition of public transport in the state. Scroll Staff An hour ago On the successful completion of 1 year in TN Governance, our CM @mkstalin wished to travel in a Bus along with public this morning.A pure statesman of India 🇮🇳 #1YearOfCMStalin pic.twitter.com/q7wu6haKSS— Naveen N (@iamyournaveen) May 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu MK Stalin