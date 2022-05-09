Around the Web Watch: US First Lady Jill Biden visits Ukraine unannounced, meets counterpart Olena Zelenska Jill Biden also met Ukrainian mothers displaced by the war. Scroll Staff An hour ago The moment First Ladies Jill Biden 🇺🇸 and Olena Zelenska 🇺🇦met today in Uzhhorod, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9UsdBBA6Eh— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) May 8, 2022 In an unannounced trip to Ukraine, Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady, met with Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, in a town a few miles away from the border with Slovakia. https://t.co/CZDPWucUHw pic.twitter.com/7dCFVA3Cx3— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2022 .@FLOTUS spending Mothers Day with the mothers of Ukraine 🇺🇦🙏 pic.twitter.com/aIFXx2sucq— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) May 8, 2022 Jill Biden made an “unannounced” visit to Ukraine today and met with Zelenskyy’s wife. pic.twitter.com/ek9MCQ52Eh— Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) May 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jill Biden Ukraine