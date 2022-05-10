Viral Video Watch: U2 musicians Bono and The Edge perform at a metro station in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv The Ukrainian president invited the musicians to perform as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In the epicenter of global history. Bono from @U2 on the metro station in Kyiv singing for Ukraine. Such a historical moments to show solidarity and pay global attention on putin’s invasion. Please repost and stand with Ukraine by pushing your govts to help us with weapons/money pic.twitter.com/j5aKrkPS60— Serhiy Leshchenko (@Leshchenkos) May 8, 2022 Bono (U2) in Kyiv metro today 🇺🇦👊#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rBnRzLxSFt— Kristina Berdynskykh (@berdynskykh_k) May 8, 2022 President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. -- Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine— U2 (@U2) May 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine music