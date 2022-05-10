Around the Web Watch: Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa sets record for most Mt Everest summits with 26th climb Sherpa first set the record by climbing Mt Everest for the 22nd time in May 2018, after having shared the 21-summit record with two other climbers. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Kami Rita Sherpa from Nepal scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time beating his own previous record set last year. He scaled the 8,848.86-metre mountain along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 10 other sherpa climbers https://t.co/0PWdPnJYiF pic.twitter.com/tMoodRKaJy— Reuters (@Reuters) May 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mt Everest mountaineering