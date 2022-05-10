Around the Web Watch: Bridge between Pakistan and China collapses following glacial lake outburst after heatwave The collapse of the bridge in Hassanabad flooded nearby areas. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is #climatechange.The main bridge connecting Pakistan and China got washed away yesterday due to the outburst of Shishper glacier. Extreme heat in the region is provoking fast glaciers melting and the floods are destroying houses and land.pic.twitter.com/2nMBJJWyHk— Mariana Castaño Cano 💚 (@Mariana_Castano) May 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan climate