Caught on camera: The moment when a beach house collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean This increasingly common ocurrence is due to high waves and beach erosion. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago WASHED AWAY! This beach house along the Outer Banks of North Carolina fell into the Atlantic today! This was the second home today in this area to collapse into the water due to high waves and beach erosion. Both homes were unoccupied. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/1ZWBcbpu8S— Jeff Castle KSLA (@jeffcastleksla) May 11, 2022