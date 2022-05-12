Around the Web Watch: Palestinians gather to pay respects to journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed in Israeli raid The Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Hundreds of Palestinians carrying the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/K6DlzY5O7O— Alaa Daraghme (@AlaaDaraghme) May 11, 2022 The arrival of Shireen Abu Akleh’s body into Al Jazeera headquarter in Ramallah where she worked for almost 25 years during which she dedicated herself to spreading the truth about the Israeli brutality practiced in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/lSCxiouu7F— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 11, 2022 Thousands of #Palestinians participate in the funeral procession of of al-Jazeera's key correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed this morning by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli army operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/X3D93kn7xk— Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 11, 2022 From the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh just now in Jenin"لا إله إلا الله والشهيد حبيب الله" 💔 pic.twitter.com/hVNYxDSULS— 🍊 #SaveMasaferYatta #FreeAhmadManasra (@neeemmzz) May 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine journalist