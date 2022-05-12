Around the Web Watch: Passenger with no flying experience successfully lands plane after pilot falls ill The passenger was helped by air traffic control staff at Fort Pierce Tower, Florida. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA.His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane.Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs— Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane pilot