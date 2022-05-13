Around the Web Watch: Iranians take to streets to protest against skyrocketing prices of food and other commodities The Iranian government has enforced Internet shutdowns across the country as protests gather steam. Scroll Staff An hour ago After Sri Lanka, there are also strong protests in Iran over the increase in the cost of food. The people of the world are hungry and very angry with the political class. Coming soon to Europe. pic.twitter.com/0uQLINBxaV— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) May 12, 2022 May 12 - Andimeshk, southwest #Iran Footage of locals protesting high prices. "Death to Khamenei!" they're chanting, in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/YoN1xogh6y— People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 12, 2022 May 12 - Andimeshk, southwest #IranLocal women in the streets protesting skyrocketing prices of basic goods are seen courageously fighting against the regime's security forces.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/x4GtRxBbDS— People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 12, 2022 May 12 - Doroud, western #Iran Locals are in the streets protesting skyrocketing prices.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/QQJqnNGuER— People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 12, 2022 May 12 - Shahre Kord, south-central #Iran Earlier scenes of locals in the streets protesting high prices of basic goods."Mullahs get lost!" they chant. #IranProtestspic.twitter.com/2XcgAw54My— People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran protests inflation