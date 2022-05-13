Around the Web Watch: Wildfire engulfs more than twenty homes in wealthy Californian neighbourhood Almost 200 acres of land were burned down as firefighters failed to contain the blaze. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Play The Coastal fire broke out on a cool but gusty day at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in a canyon near Laguna Beach and raced uphill, reaching a subdivision at the top of the crest. Several homes caught fire at Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.https://t.co/iuehgImAJb pic.twitter.com/9E9jvrwtzK— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 12, 2022 🔥 An intense wildfire destroyed at least 20 homes in the coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, just south of Los Angeles, California. The fire is at 200 acres with 0% containment. pic.twitter.com/0gtrYWXtz1— Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) May 12, 2022 20 luxury mansions destroyed in Coastal Fire #lagunaniguel #california #coastalfire #coastalfirecalifornia #KameraOne pic.twitter.com/brjOhCVbKq— KameraOne (@kamera_one) May 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. wildfire California