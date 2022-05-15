Around the Web Watch: Vets help baby giraffe diagnosed with limb disorder walk again After just 10 days in a custom brace made of moulded carbon graphite, the problem was corrected, and Msituni was able to rejoin the herd. Scroll Staff An hour ago Vets in California came up with a creative solution to help baby giraffe Msituni walk after she was diagnosed with a limb disorder 🦒 https://t.co/5bzb8E7XXT pic.twitter.com/d9AtRykhoc— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals doctors