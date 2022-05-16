Around the Web Watch: Musical performance at Chernobyl power station by lead singer of Ukrainian band Okean Elzy The solo performance was staged for the workers at the Chernobyl power station. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago It is probably the first in history music performance at Chornobyl power station! Incredible workers - brave and dedicated to their job. Everything is gonna be alright! #Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XLeHPDwrJY— Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (@s_vakarchuk) May 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Music