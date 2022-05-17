Around the Web Caught on camera: NCP leader Vaishali Nagawade assaulted at protest at Smriti Irani’s event in Pune NCP workers were protesting against fuel price hikes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago NCP leader Vaishali Nagawade was attacked by BJP members as she and her associates tried to protest against Union Minister @smritiirani at an event in in Pune. Ironically, She is Union Minister of Women & Child Development. pic.twitter.com/9gPUM2uMGL— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 16, 2022 पुणे : स्मृति ईरानी के खिलाफ NCP कार्यकर्ताओ का प्रदर्शन ◆पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर स्मृति ईरानी के होटल के बाहर किया प्रदर्शन.@scriberahul pic.twitter.com/GyOwGI7hlG— News24 (@news24tvchannel) May 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Smriti Irani BJP