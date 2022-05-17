Around the Web Caught on camera: NCP leader Vaishali Nagawade assaulted at protest at Smriti Irani’s event in Pune NCP workers were protesting against fuel price hikes. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago NCP leader Vaishali Nagawade was attacked by BJP members as she and her associates tried to protest against Union Minister @smritiirani at an event in in Pune. Ironically, She is Union Minister of Women & Child Development. pic.twitter.com/9gPUM2uMGL— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 16, 2022 पुणे : स्मृति ईरानी के खिलाफ NCP कार्यकर्ताओ का प्रदर्शन ◆पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर स्मृति ईरानी के होटल के बाहर किया प्रदर्शन.@scriberahul pic.twitter.com/GyOwGI7hlG— News24 (@news24tvchannel) May 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Smriti Irani BJP