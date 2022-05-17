Around the Web Watch: In this Bihar school, Hindi and Urdu are being taught on one blackboard in the same classroom The teachers said there are not enough classrooms in the school for separate lessons. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Bihar: Hindi & Urdu being taught on same blackboard in one classroom of a school in KatiharUrdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept in 2017. Teachers teach both Hindi &Urdu in one classroom: Kumari Priyanka, Asst teacher of Adarsh Middle School pic.twitter.com/ZdkPE0j7tW— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar schools languages