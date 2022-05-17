"My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this..❤️💙" 🎈👴🏻🎈



Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles."

(📹:carolinepratt5)