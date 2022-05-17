This is how #Stefania music video was created 💔



Its scenes were filmed in #Bucha, #Irpin, #Hostomel, and #Borodianka – cities in the #Kyiv region where #Russian invaders killed hundreds of civilians.



📹 Vlad Khilchenko



Full #KalushOrchestra video:

🔗 https://t.co/qCyiOgosCV pic.twitter.com/npxEOf5Khf