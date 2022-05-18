Around the Web Watch: Bengaluru torrential rains on Tuesday leave two dead Low-lying areas of the city were inundated with water on Tuesday evening. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Nayandahalli, Mysore Road. Angry people swim and ask CM Basavaraja Bommai to join them. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/shayoBcR1a— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 17, 2022 Yesterday Heavy Rains In Bangalore @Arunkumar_TNIE @DC_Dharwad @nagabhushanb @Amitsen_TNIE @anilmdesai @Hubballi_Infra @HdmcHubliDwd @prashantadur @hublimandi @Namma_HD @Namma_Dharwad @Hublirailusers @vishwanath1241 @upendravk @NaveenForChange pic.twitter.com/mBjo1NA4xd— Hublicity-eGroup (@HubliCityeGroup) May 18, 2022 Bengaluru rains. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/UbJApDOJ7D— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 17, 2022 Opposite UB City, Vittal Mallya or Grant Road. Last night. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/qDxzgLkZVU— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Rains