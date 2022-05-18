Around the Web Watch: Bengaluru torrential rains on Tuesday leave two dead Low-lying areas of the city were inundated with water on Tuesday evening. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Nayandahalli, Mysore Road. Angry people swim and ask CM Basavaraja Bommai to join them. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/shayoBcR1a— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 17, 2022 Yesterday Heavy Rains In Bangalore @Arunkumar_TNIE @DC_Dharwad @nagabhushanb @Amitsen_TNIE @anilmdesai @Hubballi_Infra @HdmcHubliDwd @prashantadur @hublimandi @Namma_HD @Namma_Dharwad @Hublirailusers @vishwanath1241 @upendravk @NaveenForChange pic.twitter.com/mBjo1NA4xd— Hublicity-eGroup (@HubliCityeGroup) May 18, 2022 Bengaluru rains. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/UbJApDOJ7D— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 17, 2022 Opposite UB City, Vittal Mallya or Grant Road. Last night. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/qDxzgLkZVU— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Rains