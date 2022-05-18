Viral Video Watch: The moment when a humpback whale landed on a tourist boat, injuring passengers on board Two men and two women on board were injured and taken to the hospital. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Muy bonito y todo pero también muy peligro... #Ballena #Topolobampo pic.twitter.com/tmSKQxiNPv— 💫 Karem 💫 (@BrujitaMerak_) May 15, 2022 Demasiado... Así quedó la lancha. pic.twitter.com/2hGvtMqh8s— 💫 Karem 💫 (@BrujitaMerak_) May 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mexico Animals