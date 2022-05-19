Around the Web Watch: What Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur said at the Cannes film festival India is the first ‘country of honour’ at Cannes Film Market and will be screening six Indian films for the occasion. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago her confidence when she said:“I truly believe where India wen have to be in the cannes , cannes will be in the india” Words of gold✨👌🏻#DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaAtCannes #Queen #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/LJeq8QWi5W— Deepina♡︎ (@xrdeepi) May 18, 2022 We are the culture; we are the storytellers; we have to step forward confidently: @shekharkapur, Filmmaker, and Chairman, @FTIIOfficial at the inauguration ceremony of #IndiaPavilion at #CannesFilmFestival.#IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/xT6rEqOqA0— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 18, 2022 #WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022 The lovely #PoojaHegde represents India at #Cannes2022! 💗💓 pic.twitter.com/nzvWh8ORxm— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 18, 2022 Such fun!The beautiful #TamannaahBhatia takes blessings from the ultimate style icon, #AudreyHepburn before slaying the red carpet at #Cannes2022. 💗 pic.twitter.com/D63cobrXkT— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 19, 2022 VIDEO: Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker... actors, directors and jury members walk the red carpet on the opening night of the 75th Cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/Xw8EXVbEjG— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cannes Deepika Padukone