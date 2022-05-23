Around the Web Watch: Vending machines for cloth bags introduced in Tamil Nadu The machines will be set up at markets and bus stops. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Manjapai Vending Machine is finally here. It is a challenge to make cloth bags available in public places at an affordable cost. We are working to set up these machines at market places & bus stops etc Prototype is ready and details will come soon #meendummanjapai #manjapai pic.twitter.com/UByJyZ55AK— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu machines