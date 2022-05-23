Around the Web Caught on camera: Scenes of destruction caused by tornado in Michigan, US The tornado has left at least two dead and 40 injured. Scroll Staff An hour ago Face to face with the Gaylord, MI tornado. Video taken by Bernard Spear. 😱😱😱 #MIwx pic.twitter.com/JOjWnYIepH— Chad (@ChadBlue83) May 21, 2022 More footage coming out of Gaylord, Michigan after a tornado tore through the area. Video: Jordan Hall - Severe Studios pic.twitter.com/lQbKgM916v— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 20, 2022 "The house literally lifted off the foundation." - Vic Ouellette describes the moment a tornado hit his house in Gaylord, Michigan, and shows @PamelaBrownCNN the damage. pic.twitter.com/b7EGxCXVQm— CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2022 Video 👉📽️😨😳https://t.co/Iz6Qn6HVwVTornado damage today at #Gaylord, #Michigan 2022! USA - #GaylordTornado#Tornado #Weather #TornadoWatch #TORNADOWARNING #Tornadomichigan #MIwx pic.twitter.com/uJDO1Q0VNU— World News Araştıran İnsan (@RH_News_World) May 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tornado Michigan