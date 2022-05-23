Around the Web Watch: World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen receives a rousing welcome at Delhi airport She was received by fans and Sports Authority of India officials. Scroll Staff An hour ago World Champion Nikhat Zareen Arrives At Delhi Airport#NikhatZareen #WorldBoxingChampionship #Boxing pic.twitter.com/DBKPTFNMdz— nnis (@nnis_sports) May 21, 2022 World Boxing gold Medalist 🏅 @nikhat_zareen arrived at Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.Delegates and followers Received her with Grand welcome 💐 @MirzaSania @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hwG3M6BHNd— 𝐍𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧.𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐡 (@noman4IYC) May 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nikhat Zareen boxing