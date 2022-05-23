Around the Web Watch: Sudden heavy rain and winds create chaos in Delhi and Gurugram, provide relief from heatwave In Gurugram, the traffic police even urged people to work from home. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Haryana | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging and traffic congestion in different parts of Gurugram; visuals from MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road pic.twitter.com/1nOeINwysD— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022 Strong winds uproot trees in Delhi, and rainfall causes waterlogging in some areas. Visuals near IIT and Hauz Khas Road. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/Q7qpxwR1FH— NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) May 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Weather