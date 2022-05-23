Around the Web Watch: Women TV news presenters in Afghanistan cover their face on air following Taliban orders ‘No Islamic justification and not a part of our culture’, said a news presenter in response to the rule. Scroll Staff 6 minutes ago The Taliban have begun enforcing an order requiring women newsreaders to cover their face on air.It announced the rule on Thursday and only a handful of programmes complied, however on Sunday most were seen covered up.Read more: https://t.co/zcmk6v2hDX pic.twitter.com/Jr7CTuUk0l— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban women