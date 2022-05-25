Viral Video ‘Manchester United are rubbish’: BBC trainee learning how to write ticker text makes it to live TV For a few moments the BBC channel ticker claimed ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ and ‘Weather rain everywhere’ during the Tuesday morning broadcast. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022 UPDATE: BBC News have apologised.They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV BBC