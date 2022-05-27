Viral Video Watch: Nine-year-old boy discovers a puma in one of the toilet stalls at his school in Brazil The animal was captured by local authorities, and later released into the wild. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago VIDEO: Puma discovered in primary school toilets in Nova Lima, Brazil. Firefighters confined the animal in the room until the arrival of environmental officers and a vet, who sedated it. Environmental authorities said the animal was released back into the wild, unharmed pic.twitter.com/XwPPq9ajIf— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Brazil Animals