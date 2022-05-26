Around the Web ‘Single biggest learning experience of my life’: Rahul Gandhi about father Rajiv’s assassination ‘The same event also made me learn things that I would not have otherwise’, said Rahul Gandhi, who was speaking at an event in Cambridge University. Scroll Staff An hour ago Shri Rahul Gandhi turns emotional during Cambridge event while talking about his father’s death. Forgiveness is a virtue that shows a leader’s inner strength. @RahulGandhi personifies that virtue. pic.twitter.com/sZR8Zfgguf— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahul Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi