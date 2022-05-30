. @paulgoldstein59 is at Base Camp Mount Everest preparing to do the marathon on Sunday - you can hear in his voice how the altitude is affecting his breathing and he's got to carry the tiger on his back for the 26.2 miles .#WorthMoreAlive - both of you ! https://t.co/tZ1Y3IxPZi pic.twitter.com/PXBQJ2N7Lu