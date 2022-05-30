Viral Video ‘I don’t need this!’: Pilot vents his frustration with passengers during seven-hour flight delay The pilot lost his cool with passengers who misbehaved with the cabin crew during a 7-hour delay on the runway at UK’s Gatwick airport. Scroll Staff An hour ago 'I don't need this!': The moment a WizzAir pilot loses his cool with passengers during 'seven hour delays' at #Gatwick AirportCredit: Hannah Mace pic.twitter.com/Y3tF0PgwwE— Sussex News - Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) May 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK plane