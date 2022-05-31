Around the Web ABBA Voyage: Members reunite on stage after fourteen years, kickstart virtual concert in London The concert is due to run until December 2022. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Tonight, @ABBA took to the stage to thank their fans. pic.twitter.com/iV5tUqES7C— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) May 26, 2022 This👏is👏ABBA👏Voyage👏 pic.twitter.com/6kGQ2zu1TU— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) May 26, 2022 “To be together as a group again has been very fulfilling.” Pure joy right now at #ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/Bz7z3nQ98d— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) May 26, 2022 We're blushing ☺️ pic.twitter.com/PlLVopkgjV— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) May 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert