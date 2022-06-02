Around the Web Watch: Shanghai residents celebrate after lockdown restrictions are eased in the city at midnight Residents were confined to their homes for about two months because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago The Chinese city of Shanghai eases Covid restrictions after two monthshttps://t.co/24G6XAg7Kc pic.twitter.com/wD0yH8Vd6x— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 1, 2022 China’s financial hub of Shanghai officially ended its two-month Covid-19 lockdown on Wednesday, June 1. pic.twitter.com/j60UZBaYX1— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) June 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China COVID