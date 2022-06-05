Around the Web Watch: This restaurant makes you feel like you have walked into a giant colouring book ‘I think everyone loves to see something new,’ said Mihydine Sibilini, owner of ‘Sketch Lagos’ in Nigeria. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Nigerian restaurant 'Sketch Lagos' gives diners the illusion of walking into a giant coloring book. The walls, floor and ceiling of the restaurant are covered with Egyptian-themed murals pic.twitter.com/3RHD86s9ey— Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Art restaurants