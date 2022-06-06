Around the Web ‘Lots of luck on his trip to the moon’: US President Biden takes a dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk Biden’s comment came after Musk expressed doubt about the US economy’s recovery. Biden also cited business data that showed an increase of jobs in the US. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago ICYMI: Elon Musk said he has a 'super bad feeling' about the U.S. economy, but on Friday Pres. Biden cited business data that shows otherwise & wished Musk 'lots of luck on his trip to the moon' pic.twitter.com/FfKH6XKvyT— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Joe Biden Elon Musk