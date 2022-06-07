Around the Web Watch: Rs 20 coin, new versions of existing denominations, launched to mark 75 years of Independence The coins, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are not commemorative and will be in circulation. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of #AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. (2/2)#75YearsOfFinancialServices#FinMinIconicWeek#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/kBSdTi930P— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India money