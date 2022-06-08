Viral Videos Watch: Aged Japanese quartet tries to save hometown one awkward TikTok at a time The ‘Old heart throbs’ dance in front of town landmarks to attract tourists and new residents to revitalise the ageing population of their town. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Four men in their 50s and 60s are making TikToks to promote a town in rural Okayama... They call themselves ojiqun (old heart-throbs) and have 34k followers pic.twitter.com/CnHcM1H7oD— Katie Forster (@katieforster) June 6, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan viral