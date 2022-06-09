Around the Web Watch: Leopard rescued from a well with rope and ladder in Odisha The operation was conducted by the Odisha Fire Department. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Odisha Fire dept officials rescued a leopard that fell into a well near Hindol ghat in Sambalpur district"We got info about it from the Forest dept. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder," said Fire officer Mishra Kishan (08.06) pic.twitter.com/v1XfrSlflP— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha Leopard