Viral Videos Watch: Singer Halsey's show cancelled after heavy storms caused flood in venue in Maryland, USA The show was first delayed and then ultimately cancelled after tornado and flash flood warnings were sounded on Wednesday evening. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago There's no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT pic.twitter.com/vojuVzalum— amma 🌈 (@ammamariee) June 9, 2022 Halsey's team went all out with the special effects for this tour pic.twitter.com/ydEvGVZwtb— stace (@Th3yCallMeSTACI) June 9, 2022 Update on the pit for Halsey… pic.twitter.com/UesHieWg36— Lauren (@loashh_) June 9, 2022 Maryland I don't even know what to say. If you missed my live, I'll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I'm heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.— h (@halsey) June 9, 2022