Viral Video Watch: 'The Sound Of Music' child actors reunite, surprise Julie Andrews with song at award ceremony Julie Andrews received the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award for a career in film. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Julie Andrews is surprised by her kids from THE SOUND OF MUSIC and joins them in a sing-a-long of 'Do-Re-Mi' to kick off the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation to her — what a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/TZYT7UNPhr— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 10, 2022