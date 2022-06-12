Viral Video Watch: UK man deadlifts 129.50 kgs with a single finger, sets world record Martial artist Steve Keeler set the world record for the heaviest deadlift with a single finger. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) New record: Heaviest deadlift with one finger - 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler (UK)Six discs with one finger, just an average morning's work for the martial artist.https://t.co/wCVywqDpTi pic.twitter.com/06WzBGvC1g— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK World Record