Around the Web Watch: Pride parade returns to Kathmandu after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus The first pride parade in Kathmandu was organised in 2019. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: The annual #Pride parade is back on the streets of Nepal's capital after a two year hiatus during Covid-19.Hundreds walked the streets of Kathmandu waving flags, holding signs, and shouting pro-LGBTQIA+ slogans pic.twitter.com/RdTwwuGPan— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 11, 2022 Nepal celebrated its first Pride Parade just before the pandemic struck. After two years of online marches, people in Kathmandu are proud to be back on the streets 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/59g27dHgC9— DW News (@dwnews) June 11, 2022