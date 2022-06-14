Viral Video Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala’s videos displayed in Times Square, New York, on the late singer’s birthday Sidhu Moose Wala was born on June 11, 1993. He was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sidhu Moose Wala made the billboards in Times Square on his birthday... CHK Fer.... ❤️🕊🤍#sidhumoosewala #SidhuMooseWala𓃵 #Moosewala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #NewYork #TimesSquare #missyoubrother pic.twitter.com/HMojnCouFq— Sandy ( ਸੰਦੀਪ ) (@thelastride5911) June 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York Singer