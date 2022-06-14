Around the Web Watch: In London, climate activists dress up as doctors, try to ‘revive’ Earth with defibrillators Extinction Rebellion was protesting against fossil fuel investments. Scroll Staff An hour ago Extinction Rebellion activists gathered outside Her Majesty’s Treasury in London to push for an end to fossil fuel investments. Members of the group dressed up as doctors and tried to ‘revive’ a model of a dying Earth using defibrillators in protest. pic.twitter.com/eIHHh822sC— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. London climate activists